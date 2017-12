Local Democrats are reminded that the biennial party caucus is on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The caucus will endorse candidates for the Plainville Democratic Town Committee that takes office in March. All registered Democrats can take part. New people who wish to get involved are encouraged to contact Chairperson Rosemary Morante at (860)402-3873 or rosemarym@snet.net for more information.

The January meeting of the DTC will be held following adjournment of the caucus.