Tax bill reminder

The second installment of Real Estate and Personal Property tax bills are due the month of January. The bill sent in July supplied taxpayers with a tear off sheet for the January payment. Please note, the Revenue Collection Office does not send new bills for the January payment.

If you would like to receive email reminders when tax bills are due, you can sign up by going to the Town of Plainville’s website at www.plainvillect.com . From the home page, go to the Resource Center box located on the left. At the bottom of the box under “FOLLOW US” you will see:

“Sign up for Tax Payment Reminders”

Click this link, and it will bring you to a page where you can enter your information. The email is non-bill specific, meaning it will not provide bill numbers or amounts due and only goes out to recipients during collection months. At that time, you can expect to receive two emails, one at the beginning of the month and one towards the end.

Recipients have the option to unsubscribe from the list at any time by clicking the “safe unsubscribe” link at the bottom of the email.

Contact the office of Assessment and Revenue Collection, if you have any questions at (860) 793-0221, press 4 then 1 to reach to Tax Office.