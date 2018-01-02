Police blotter for Jan. 5

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. 29:

David J. Schoendorf, 42, of 19 Leetes Island Rd., Unit 1, Branford, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief.

Amanda J. Gouthro, 35, of 155 Canton Rd., Unionville, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny, possession of a shoplifting device, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alyssa J. Mancuso, 20, of 239 Grove St., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Mohammed Meraay, 20, of 70 Ivy Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Shane Desjarlais, 34, of 37 Tomlinson Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Timothy J. Fascendini, 32, of 16 Peach Orchard Hill, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, illegal possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaroslaw Jedra, 36, of 85 Shuttlemeadow Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with third degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct.

Darryl A. Omeally, 37, of 47 Adams St., 2nd floor, Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with third degree strangulation, first degree reckless endangerment, first degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

Nicole L. Petit, 28, of 23 Hart Pl., Unit 4, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Hector J. Rivera, 23, of no certain address, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, fifth degree larceny, and second degree breach of peace.

Roger P. Patterson, 53, of 14 Bradley, Plainiville, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with second degree criminal mischief.

Rafael G. Guadalupe-Feliciano, 40, of no certain address, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with first degree robbery, fifth degree larceny, and illegal possession of heroin. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Raymond F. Fortin, 29, of 27 Pershing Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with violation of probation.

Michele R. Sweezey, 46, of 20 Pearl St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with second degree larceny.

Marlene J. Tirado, 33, of 155 Washington St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Dineen M. Nimchek, 50, of 33 Minthal Dr., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and making an improper turn.