Gap Closure Trail Study report comments sought

The public is invited to review and provide input on the draft Gap Closure Trail Study Final Report, which will be made available on the project website on Thursday Jan. 11 at www.gapclosurestudy.com. This report covers the North-South alignment that aims to close the Plainville gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail. A separate report will be released at a later date for the East-West route that aims to connect Plainville to the CTfastrak trail in New Britain. The 30-day public comment period for this plan will begin Thursday, Jan. 11, and will run through Monday, Feb. 12. The plan includes an overview of the trail planning process, including the study’s vision, goals, and objectives; a background review of previous plans and studies; a review of existing conditions; a description of alternatives considered; and a description of the preferred trail alignments/recommendations and implementation steps. The Gap Closure Trail Study seeks to close the remaining gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in Plainville, CT.

A public hearing will be held on the Draft Report Monday, Feb. 5 at the Middle School of Plainville Auditorium, 150 Northwest Dr., Plainville, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this hearing to learn more about the trail project and to share comments on the draft Report. Feedback from the public hearing will help the study team shape the final report, and will be heard by Plainville Town Council members as they consider adopting the final report.

Language interpretation available upon request with 48 hours of advanced notice. For more information, contact Timothy Malone at (860) 724-4221 or tmalone@crcog.org.