Malloy extends cold weather protocol to help homeless

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)– Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s extending Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol, which requires agencies to work with United Way 2-1-1 and the state’s network of homeless shelters to make sure people are protected from the frigid temperatures.

The Democrat announced Tuesday the system he activated last week will be in place through 5 p.m. next Monday, given the continuing forecast of bitter cold.

Malloy says Connecticut must take precautions to make sure services are available to some of the state’s most vulnerable people.

Under the protocol, 2-1-1 acts as a clearinghouse to match shelters and warming centers with people who need them. A list can be found on the organization’s website or by calling 2-1-1.

Malloy is also urging residents to check in on seniors and neighbors during the cold spell.