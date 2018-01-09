Tunxis offering EMT training

Tunxis Community College will offer an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic Training course in Bristol starting in February. The course will be held Monday and Wednesday evenings, Feb. 5-May 23, and some Saturdays.

Approved by the Connecticut Office of Emergency Medical Services, the course prepares students for the exams to become nationally registered and state of Connecticut certified at the basic level. Lectures, demonstrations and hands-on training provide the knowledge and skills required for certification. Course work covers instruction and practice in dealing with bleeding, fractures, airway obstruction, cardiac arrest, and other emergencies. Students are required to complete 10 clinical hours as part of the training.

Tuition for the course is $799, which includes text, CPR manual, and stethoscope. Veteran’s tuition assistance is available.

There are no prerequisites for the course, but those interested should be at least 16 years old.

For more details, visit tunxis.edu/emt. To register or for more information, please call 860.314.4700, or email vmitchell@tunxis.edu. The class will be held at Tunxis satellite facility Tunxis@Bristol, 430 North Main Street, Bristol.