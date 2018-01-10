Adult and continuing education classes offered

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education will offer programming, free of cost, this spring in the following areas: Adult Basic Education (Math and Reading/Writing), Adult High School Credit Diploma Program, Citizenship Preparation, English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, and PARC Adult Basic Education.
Plainville Adult and Continuing Education’s spring enrichment course offerings (see class list) are held evenings and moderately priced. Pre-registration is required for all classes. The Spring 2018 Program Guide will be mailed to all Plainville residents, late-January. For further information, please call Plainville Adult and Continuing Education: (860)793-3209 or www.plainvilleschools.org/departments/adult_ed
Enrichment Class List:
Balloon Twisting
Basic Counted Cross Stitch
Basic Loom Knitting
Clinical Medical Assistant
Computer Skills for Beginners
Customer Service and Sales Certification Training Program (scholarships available)
English Refresher
Foundations of Excel
How Money Works
Life Planning for Children with Special Needs
Many Moods of the Ocean (painting)
Math Refresher
Medical Billing and Coding
Pharmacy Technician
Spring Fresh or Dry Floral Arrangement
Tai Chi for Health
Tax Free in Retirement
The American Civil War: Causes and Effects
The Bobcat – Connecticut’s Secretive Wild Cat
The Great Depression and The Modern American Government
The Joys & Benefits of Essential Oils
Understanding Your Unique Personality Type
Veterinary Assistant
Zumba with Stacie