Adult and continuing education classes offered

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education will offer programming, free of cost, this spring in the following areas: Adult Basic Education (Math and Reading/Writing), Adult High School Credit Diploma Program, Citizenship Preparation, English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, and PARC Adult Basic Education.

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education’s spring enrichment course offerings (see class list) are held evenings and moderately priced. Pre-registration is required for all classes. The Spring 2018 Program Guide will be mailed to all Plainville residents, late-January. For further information, please call Plainville Adult and Continuing Education: (860)793-3209 or www.plainvilleschools.org/departments/adult_ed

Enrichment Class List:

Balloon Twisting

Basic Counted Cross Stitch

Basic Loom Knitting

Clinical Medical Assistant

Computer Skills for Beginners

Customer Service and Sales Certification Training Program (scholarships available)

English Refresher

Foundations of Excel

How Money Works

Life Planning for Children with Special Needs

Many Moods of the Ocean (painting)

Math Refresher

Medical Billing and Coding

Pharmacy Technician

Spring Fresh or Dry Floral Arrangement

Tai Chi for Health

Tax Free in Retirement

The American Civil War: Causes and Effects

The Bobcat – Connecticut’s Secretive Wild Cat

The Great Depression and The Modern American Government

The Joys & Benefits of Essential Oils

Understanding Your Unique Personality Type

Veterinary Assistant

Zumba with Stacie