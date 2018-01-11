Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 12

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

BRISTOL

LECTURE: BALD EAGLES. 11 to 12 p.m. Learn about the ongoing story of the once endangered Bald Eagle and Connecticut’s healthy eagle population comeback with Ginny Apple. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. Members, $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. Non-members, $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. www.elcct.org

PLAINVILLE

INFORMATION SESSION FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER FAMILIES. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@wheelerclinic.org

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

BRISTOL

ARTIST RECEPTION: RICHARD SANTORSO. 4 to 6 p.m. “The Canvas and the Brush.” Some of his work has hung in the Capitol in Washington D.C. He also owns his own studio and gallery in Terryville. Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Free. www.elcct.org

BEGINNER LINE DANCE FUNSHOP. Doors open at 3 p.m. Workshop, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. with open dancing to follow. Workshop with house instructors Paula, Gayle, and Christopher. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. $10 per person. jusgotta@megahits.com.

SOUTHINGTON

LEGACY OF REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. 10 a.m., worship service. Guest speakers will be Missy Cipriano of Southington Bread for Life and Janet Mellon of Southington Community Services. Special music will be provided by the Rev. Christopher P. Adams, chaplain at the Children’s Home of Cromwell. Public welcome. Reception to follow service. First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 628-8121.

MONDAY, JAN. 15

BRISTOL

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BREAKFAST. Sponsored by the Bristol NAACP. 8 a.m. The theme of the morning is “Unlocking A Brighter Future.” The featured speaker will be Samuel Galloway ED.D. Galloway currently serves as the director of human resources for the Bristol Board of Education, and prior to coming to Bristol was principal at Bloomfield High School. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

BRISTOL

BOOK BITES BOOK CLUB. 1 p.m. This month’s book club is “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

BRISTOL

CELEBRATE NATIONAL SOUP DAY. 1 p.m. (Snow date Tuesday, Jan. 23) Manross Library will serve soup and show the movie, “Maudie.” Bring a can of soup (if possible) to donate to the local food pantry, and your lunch. The Friends of the Library will provide a variety of hot soups and coffee. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress and door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

UCONN WOMEN VS. TULANE BASKETBALL. Leave Our Lady of Mercy at 9 to 9:30 a.m. Game is noon. Departure at 4 p.m. Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs. $60 per person. humaia@aol.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 28

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Collinsville Trail, Main Street, Collinsville. Take a walk after go to lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

NOW thru JAN. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY AMY AMELIA WHITE OF HADDAM. “Beauty from Ashes.” The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor, The Orchards of Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.