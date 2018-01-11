Plainville chamber hosting ‘The State of the Town’ Jan. 18

The State of the Town, hosted by the Plainville Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development and Legislative Affairs Committee will be held Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. at the Plainville Public Library. 56 East Main St., Plainville. Key speakers are: Kathy Pugliese, Town Council chair; Dr. Maureen Brummett, Superintendent of Schools; Robert E Lee, town manager; John Bossi, director of Technical Services; Mark Devoe, director of Planning & Economic Development.

The event is free and open to public.

Coffee and pastries will be provided by Farmington Bank.