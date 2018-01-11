News

Plainville chamber hosting ‘The State of the Town’ Jan. 18

by  •  •

The State of the Town, hosted by the Plainville Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development and Legislative Affairs Committee will be held Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. at the Plainville Public Library. 56 East Main St., Plainville. Key speakers are: Kathy Pugliese, Town Council chair; Dr. Maureen Brummett, Superintendent of Schools; Robert E Lee, town manager; John Bossi, director of Technical Services; Mark Devoe, director of Planning & Economic Development.

The event is free and open to public.

Coffee and pastries will be provided by Farmington Bank.