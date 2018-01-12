Police blotter for Jan. 12

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Dec. 30 to Monday, Jan. 8:

Calvin Nickerson, 39, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Alex J. Biron, 21, of 131 Williams St., Apt. 5, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Elizabeth R. Boucino, 28, of 123 Miller St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

Maria D. Sanchez, 18, of 27 Cliff St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny, prostitution, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Joseph Galasso, 56, of 7 Ann Ave., Oakville, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

Dustin J. Bartlett, 26, of 81 Woodford Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Jan.3 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, illegal possession of diazepam, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of plate(s), and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Brian Reilly, 55, of 22 Stagecoach Rd., Avon, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

John M. Kovach, 55, of no certain address, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Adrian Kozikowski, 26, of 15 Caldwell Ct., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with interfering with an officer, evading responsibility (property), operating under suspension, making an improper u-turn, and traveling too fast for conditions.

Michael J. Walton, 24, of 17 Rosemont Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, traveling unreasonably fast, and making an improper turn.

Ryan J. Konopka, 34, of 2 Kent St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.