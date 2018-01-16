Athletic Backers offer advertising opportunity at PHS fields

The Plainville Athletic Backers organization is offering an advertising opportunity at the Plainville High School Athletic Complex in the form of sponsorships via customized signage for local businesses, according to Backers President, Ben Gediman. The Tinty fields within the complex are home to several high school sporting teams, and are also utilized by the local youth sports organizations throughout the year.

The 3 x 7 foot vinyl signage is customized for individual businesses, at a cost of $300 for the first year, and $200 for each additional year. The Backers organization is asking for a two year commitment for all sponsors, with the ability to extend the commitment each year. Signs will be affixed throughout the complex and on a first come first serve basis, with placement in the highest “traffic areas” as an incentive. The signs will be on display from March through November each year.

Monies incurred from the purchase of the signage will have a dual purpose. Half of the sales proceeds will support the turf field maintenance costs. “The Backers group realizes the expense carried by the town with regard to turf field maintenance and future replacement, so we are trying to be proactive in securing additional funds to support this expense over time,” explained Gediman in a press release from the group.

The second half of the sign sale proceeds will support the wide variety of Plainville Backers Club initiatives that directly support Plainville High School’s student athletes. The Backers group is a 501Cnon profit organization that raises funds primarily through concession stand sales at all home sporting events, together with other fundraising programs held in the community throughout the year. The Backers support athletes with equipment and funding donations to all of the high school teams.

In addition to the team support, the Backers also oversee a generous annual scholarship program. “We are extremely proud of the scholarships we award each year to senior athletes, which typically exceeds $10,000 annually,” explained Gediman in the press release. “This past year we gave out 17 scholarships to members of the Class of 2017.”

“The support of the Backers to our student athletes and all our sports programs is invaluable. This effort allows them to raise funds that ultimately benefit all Plainville athletic groups,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett in the press release.

For additional information or questions regarding the purchase of a sponsor sign, please email: phsbackers@gmail.com or call Ben Gediman at 860-798-7408.

