January presentation to focus on Historical Society itself

In recognition of its 50th anniversary year, the Plainville Historical Society’s January program will focus on the history of the group and the Historic Center. “This Is Us” will tell the story of how a small group residents got together 50 years ago to begin an organization dedicated to the preservation of Plainville’s history. The society has evolved from several citizens promoting membership sign-ups from a card table at the public library to the growing use of the old town hall for a unique local museum. Resources include many artifacts as well as town records, documents, genealogical materials, military information, and much more for visitors to see and research.

All are invited to the program which will feature both a presentation and display as well as refreshments. It begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 in the Plainville Historic Center at 29 Pierce St.