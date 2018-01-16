Obituaries: Jacqueline R. Pratt

Jacqueline R. (Waterson) Pratt, 78 of Plainville, passed away Friday January 12, 2018 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. She was the loving wife of Gerard J. Pratt with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage.

Jacqueline was born March 8, 1939 in Concord, New Hampshire the daughter of the late Marjorie (Martin) Waterson and was a longtime Plainville resident. She was employed by the New Britain Board of Education as the Secretary to the Superintendent, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed sewing, loved animals and spending time with her family.

Besides her husband Gerard, she leaves behind her daughter Roberta Pratt and her wife Theresa of Cheshire, her son Richard Pratt and his wife Kimberly of Plainville, and her granddaughters whom she adored, Kristi Pratt of Manhattan and Paige Pratt of Plainville.

Funeral services and burial for Jacqueline will be celebrated privately. There are no calling hours. The Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Sharon Audubon Society or One More Dog Rescue. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit Jacqueline’s tribute page at www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.