Martin, Petit meet with constituents at Bolo

On Tuesday, State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) and State Representative William Petit (R-22) met with constituents at Bolo Bakery in Plainville.

“We had a nice turnout and I always appreciate the opportunity to listen to people’s ideas and concerns,” Martin said in a Republican press release. “Their input is appreciated and important for me to properly represent their interests in Hartford.”

“Thank you to those who took time out of their busy mornings to come and speak with us, and share concerns,” said Petit, the press release reported. “With the legislature preparing for the upcoming 2018 session, I appreciate hearing directly from residents about which issues they feel should be a priority.”

The monthly constituent coffees give residents a chance to meet directly with elected officials to discuss state policies and legislation.

Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.

Petit serves the communities of Plainville and New Britain