Apply for elderly and disabled homeowner benefits

Elderly and disabled homeowners are reminded that it is time to file for elderly and disabled homeowner benefits for the 2017 Grand List Year. Applications must be filed by May 15, 2018.

Income limits for homeowners are: For a single person, not to exceed $35,300; and for a married couple, not to exceed $43,000.

The Town of Plainville is currently sponsoring a local option elderly program. Income requirements of this program are $42,600 for a single person and $48,100 for a married couple. Applicants must meet all other requirements of the State program.

Qualifications for the above benefits are:

Applicants must have been 65 years old prior to Dec. 31, 2017 or have a 100 percent disability rating from the Social Security Administration or be the widow/widower age 50 or over of a previously approved applicant.

Persons filing must provide a copy of their 2017 income tax return or if not required to file a return, must supply copies of their sources of income and the amounts. Proof of Social Security benefits (SSA1099) collected for 2017 is also needed.

The Town of Plainville also has a local option tax freeze program. Applicants must be 70 years of age or older and must meet certain income and asset requirements. Anyone interested in finding out more about this program should contact the Assessor’s Office at (860)793-0221, ext. 244.

Applications for additional state veterans are also being taken. The veteran must meet the above qualifications (with the exception of age), as well as have his/her DD214 on file with the town clerk by Sept. 30.

Veterans must meet the 90 day qualifications for wartime as set forth in Connecticut General Statute 27-103.

The town also has a local option veterans program. Income requirements of this program are $42,600 for a single person and $48,100 for a married couple. Local option benefit amount is 6,000 assessment dollars.

Applications will be taken at the Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., by appointment only.

Call Marcy at the Tax and Assessing Office for an appointment, (860)793-0221 extension 244, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 8 a.m.and 7 p.m., Thursday; and 8 a.m.and noon on Friday.