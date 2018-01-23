MSP students attend STEM Night

Twenty-five students from the Middle School of Plainville recently attended UCONN STEM Night at the Connecticut Science Center.

According to Middle School Camille Westfall, Technology/Engineering teacher Camille Westfall, a press release from Plainville schools said, “We have attended this event for the past several years and our students have always had a great time. They love interacting with the students from UCONN.”

Organized yearly by UCONN’s Engineering Ambassadors, STEM Night was created in order to show students the creative ways one can get involved with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Engineering Ambassadors strive to motivate young students to engage in STEM fields, in turn becoming motivated themselves while pursuing their own professional futures.

In addition to having access to the regular science center exhibits, the UCONN students set up their own activities for the younger students to experience. There were activities involving fire, music, 3D printing and more.

