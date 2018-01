State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) invites his constituents to attend a coffee and conversation event on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Coffee, 393 Farmington Ave., Plainville.

Martin will update attendees on legislative activity in Hartford, as well as answer their questions on state issues and listen to their concerns about the community.

Those unable to attend who would like to speak with Martin can contact him at Henri.Martin@cga.ct.gov