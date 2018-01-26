Council salutes local firefighters

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Town Council held the annual presentation of Firefighter Service Awards recognized firefighters in the town of Plainville for their years of service, with service terms spanning from five to 40 years of service and keeping the town safe.

“We are congratulating all of you, not just for your longevity, but for your commitment to the town of Plainville,” said chair Kathy Pugliese. “I would like to thank you all so very much for the time that you and your families give up for us. Having a volunteer fire department in our town is an immeasurable amount of effort.”

Councilor Scott Saunders presented the awards. “This is one of my favorite meetings every year. To have you guys come in and get recognized for all your years of service, it’s amazing to me how much commitment you have, and our town is much better because of it.”

The packed room of residents cheered as each firefighter approached the podium to accept their recognition.

Saunders presented one 40-year recognition award to firefighter Doug Doughty. “Forty years of service – that is a very long time. I know you have some years left in you. On behalf of the Town Council, we thank you very much for your exceptional commitment.”

Chief Kevin Toner reported that he was proud of the team. “These guys ar here because they want to be here. They stick around. We’re a team. The amount of work that these individuals do every day is just amazing.”

Water pollution

treatment plant update:

Referendum Jan. 30

Following the awards presentation, Town Manager Robert Lee spoke to the water pollution control plant improvements that are mandated by the state. The town is eligible to receive a $6.5 million grant from the state’s Clean Water Fund Program that will cover approximately 41.2 percent of the project’s full cost. The town anticipates financing the remaining costs with a 20-year, two percent loan under the Clean Water Fund Program.

Lee reminded the public that the referendum to appropriate $15.76 million for upgrades and related improvements to the water pollution control plant, and to authorize the issue of bonds and notes to finance the appropriation not defrayed by the grant, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Residents can vote at the fire house from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. An explanatory text will promptly be mailed to Plainville residents. Lee said residents with questions are encouraged to contact his office.

Hearing on

Heritage Trail Feb. 5

The council unanimously voted in favor of establishing a public hearing regarding the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail draft report on Feb. 5 at Plainville Middle School from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents can comment in a number of ways. They can speak at the public hearing, or write to Timothy Malone, principal planner at the Capitol Region Council of Governments. Email Malone at tmalone@crcog.org, or mail in comments to him at 241 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06106. Comments will close on Feb. 12.

Residents who send in comments to Malone may also speak at the public hearing. The draft of the Gap Closure Trail Study final report is available for preview on the project website at www.gapclosurestudy.com. The report focuses on the North-South alignment that aims to close the Plainville gab in the trail. The plan includes an overview of the trail planning process, including the study’s visions, goals and objectives. It also includes background review of previous plans and studies, a review of existing conditions, a description of alternatives considered, and a description of the preferred trail alignments and recommendations and implementation steps.

Lee assured residents at the council meeting that the town is still in step one of a three-step project. “This is not a commitment at this time,” he said.