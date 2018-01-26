Police blotter for Jan. 26

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 15 to Sunday, Jan. 21:

Nicolle M. Nunez, 18, of 50 Bank St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Nelson Blas, 22, of 322 Chesnut St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with carrying or selling a dangerous weapon, third degree assault, second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.

Christopher J. Mills, 20, of 2930 West 30th St., Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Timothy W. Buell, 25, of 18 Fox Ridge Ln., Avon, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.

Kimberly M. Prescott, 28, homeless, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Christina Leclair, 38, of 28 Clinton Ave., Holyoke, Mass., was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with conspiracy to commit first degree larceny and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Michael Supernaw, 36, of 28 Clinton Ave., Holyoke, Mass., was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with conspiracy to commit first degree larceny and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Todd Watson, 51, of 70 Gillette St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny, sixth degree larceny by possession, interfering with an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In two separate incidents, he was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kazimierz Bucior, 60, of 22 Maria Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with three counts of violating a protective order.

Katelyne M. Clyma, 20, of 7 Canal St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert O. Price, 22, of 7 Maiden Ln., Vernon-Rockville, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with illegal possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony O. Rios-Ruiz, 37, of 142 Tremont St., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Daniela Dinino, 30, of 76 Mountain View Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with two separate incidents of sixth degree larceny.

Fredelyn J. Jiminenz, 19, of 38 Norton Pl., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with first degree unlawful restraint, second degree strangulation, first degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Kyle P. Fetridge, 24, of 48 Overlook Ave., Unit 1, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with illegal possession of suboxone.

Dustin J. Bartlett, 27, of 81 Woodford Ave. East, 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with second degree strangulation, third degree assault, first degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

Joseph E. Gardner, 43, of 7R Canal St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with second degree burglary, first degree criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.