Police blotter for Feb. 2

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 23 to Thursday, Jan. 25:

Junior Jumpp, 26, of 21 Magnolia St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with assault on an officer, fireman, or EMT, first degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, traveling too fast in a construction zone, and reckless driving.

Angel L. Vega, 35, of 71 Russell Ave., Unit 2A, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order. In separate cases, Vega was charged with two incidents of first degree failure to appear and two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Karol Stasiulewicz, 30, of 158 Stillwell Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and risk of injury to a minor.

Tabitha Arnold, 23, 96 Linden St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Daniel Ouellette, 45, of 66 Carolina Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Rebecca L. Napoli, 43, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 42, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.