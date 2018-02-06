Main Street foundation has scholarships, grants available

Main Street Community Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from local students as well as grant applications from area nonprofit organizations through its competitive General Grant Cycle and the Plainville Community Fund. All guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to the applications are available on the Foundation’s website, www.mainstreetfoundation.org.

Scholarships are being offered through the Community Foundation to local residents who wish to pursue their educational dreams. These scholarships target many diverse areas of study and are available to graduating high school seniors, currently enrolled college students and adult learners.

Last year, 183 scholarships totaling over $180,000 were awarded. The 2018 Scholarship Directory, which lists all scholarships and eligibility criteria, and the link to the Foundation’s online application are available on the Foundation’s website.

The deadline to submit scholarship applications is March 16, 2018.

Nonprofit organizations serving Bristol, Burlington Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and/or Wolcott may be eligible to apply for grants through the Foundation’s competitive General Grant Cycle. Organizations serving Plainville residents may also be eligible to apply to the Plainville Community Fund. All eligibility criteria and the link to the Foundation’s Online Grants Center is on the Foundation’s website. All proposals for the General Grant Cycle are due March 30, 2018, while all proposals for the Plainville Community Fund are due March 16, 2018.