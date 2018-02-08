Pastor to offer ashes at Gnazzo’s on Ash Wednesday

This Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday Feb. 14 For the first time, the Rev. Stephen Volpe (Pastor Steve) will be making himself available in the entryway of Gnazzo’s to impose ashes on anyone who might desire them. This is offered freely and without question. Since Ash Wednesday begins Lent, and Lent is a time of self-reflection and charitable giving, Pastor Steve will be collecting non-perishables for the Plainville Food Pantry. This is happening on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7 to 10 a.m.