Police blotter for Feb. 9

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2:

Therese J. Kozak, 59, of 38 O’donnell Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

Walter A. Murzyn, 80, 34 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Christina C. Mercado, 34, of 205 Burritt St., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Heather L. Timbrell, 34, of 32 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Nancy J. Omalley, 58, of 319 Berlin St., East Berlin, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with criminal violation of a standing criminal protective order.

Meghan M. Edwards, 32, of 215 Oakville Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and making an improper turn.

Gregory L. Mcarthur, 34, of 7 Christopher Dr., Enfield, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with first degree criminal attempt at sexual assault, third degree assault, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, illegal possession of phencyclidine hydrochloride (PCP), and fourth degree sexual assault.

Yarinellys Ocasio, 21, of 100 West St., Unit 1B, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with illegal possession of marijuana.

Juan C. Laborde, 30, of 17 Malickowsky Circle, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with illegal possession of marijuana and improper illumination of rear registration plate.

Emanuela P. Faiazza, 32, of 38 Summer St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Terrence Dunn, 26, of 63 Maple St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with violation of probation.

Phillip P. King, 40, of 7 Sheridan Ct., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with third degree larceny and second degree identity theft.

Michael J. Hopkins, 37, of 236 East St., Unit A5, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with violation of probation.

Brian E. Sniffin, 27, of 50 Pierce St., Unit 46, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Matthew J. Devino, 26, of 50 Pierce St., Unit 46, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, second degree assault, and disorderly conduct.