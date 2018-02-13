Cancer Society needs volunteer drivers for patients

The American Cancer Society is in need of more volunteer drivers to support the Road To Recovery program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatment. This year, an estimated 21,240 Connecticut residents will be diagnosed with cancer, and for some getting to treatments can be their biggest roadblock. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to the community. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is so important.

The American Cancer Society currently has nearly 10,000 Road To Recovery drivers nationally, but the need for drivers is greater than the number of volunteers, and more than 40-percent of transportation requests are unmet. Volunteer drivers are needed to help give cancer patients a much-needed ride. The organization screens and trains all volunteer drivers, and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.

All drivers must have:

A current, valid driver’s license

A good driving record

Access to a safe and reliable vehicle

Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access

Proof of car insurance

To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org.