Obituaries: Eleanor L. Power

Eleanor L. (Day) Power, 99, of Bristol, widow of Russell Power, died peacefully on Friday (February 16, 2018).

Eleanor was born in Plainville on November 17, 1918 and was a daughter of the late Harold and Viola (Horton) Day.

Eleanor worked for E. Ingraham Co. and retired from Lee Spring. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed playing bingo.

Eleanor is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Daniel and Dora Power of New Britain; a daughter: Eileen Woods of Unionville; two brothers and two sister-in-laws: Worden and Rita Day of Terryville, George Sr. and Mayr Day of California; sister-in-law: Margaret “Peggy” Haynes and her husband Wally of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister: Doris Simpson; and a brother: H. William “Bill” Day.

Eleanor’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff, CNA’s, residents and therapy dog, Emma, at Amberwoods Of Farmington.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (February 22, 2018) at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday (February 21, 2018) between 5 and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

Please visit Eleanor’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com