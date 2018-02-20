Obituaries: Marilyn Mooney

Marilyn (Price) Mooney, 83, of Wolcott, joined her daughter Diane in heaven on Monday February 19, 2018 at Cheshire House, Waterbury.

Marilyn was born December 10, 1934 in Arlington, MA, daughter of the late Richard & Shirley (Wood) Price. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Waterbury Hospital. She was a member of the Wolcott Congregational Church. She loved being a foster grandparent to the children at Frisbee School in Wolcott for 10 years. Marilyn loved her family, the casino and playing cards.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Mooney and his wife Lucille of Terryville, George Mooney of Plainville; her daughters, Cynthia Natusch and her husband Roger of Bethlehem, Cheryl Hayden of Cheshire, Brenda Mooney of Plainville; her brother and sister, David Price of FL and Nancy Berlekvic of FL, her grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, Sarah, and Danielle; her great grandchildren, Sophia, Olive, Reese and Ruby. She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Mooney, son-in-law, Jack Hayden and brother, Sandford Price.

A memorial service will be held 11:00AM Saturday March 3, 2018 at the Wolcott Congregational Church. Burial in the spring will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Wolcott.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.

