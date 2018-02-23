BOE approves 5.13% budget hike

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Board of Education met on Monday, Feb. 12, to vote on the budget for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board approved the $37,322,912 budget, which saw a 5.13 percent increase over the 2017-2018 budget, 3.74 percent ($1,326,561) of which was due to health insurance.

There had been much discussion regarding the return of the indoor track program and the possible implementation of a school resource officer, but the board decided it was not the right time for either of these items, and voted against them both. During the budget workshop process, the addition of a math teacher for the high school was also discussed. The board voted in favor of that addition.

At previous budget workshops, Superintendent of Schools Maureen Brummett had explained that there were going to be cuts across the district, in order to stay within budgetary limits and in the hopes of being able to add indoor track and the SRO. Brummett reported that the already eliminated positions included a technology teacher at the High School; a part-time psychologist; a college and career center consultant; a reduction of one special education teacher, but Plainville schools are still inline with the federal mandate; a literacy tutor; an open choice tutor; a classroom teacher from Linden; and, the wellness program was eliminated at all three elementary schools.

At the final budget workshop on Feb. 8, Brummett said, “The wellness program will maintain in a smaller way; we will still run it at the end of every special so that the kids get an additional 15 to 20 minutes of movement at the end of their specials. The part that is not happening as of next year would be breaks in the middle of the day that were run by wellness tutors and staff.”

Much of the public comments portion of the meeting was used by parents voicing concerns on the elimination of the wellness program.

Bethel Hairston, mother of a first and third grader at Toffolon, said the wellness program is “a huge part” of her two sons school day.

“I always ask them what their favorite part of the day is,” said Hairston. “Wellness program always comes up.”

President of the Toffolon PTO, Anke Behrends-Cooke, mother of two Toffolon students, said “A lot of people have come to me on this issue more than any other issue for the three years I’ve been the president. In 2015, I was super excited and proud that Plainville was introducing such an innovative wellness program into our elementary schools.”

Behrends-Cooke said, from her understanding, that the program was introduced because of the alarming rate of inactivity amongst school-aged children in America, and because research had shown that children are more engaged and capable of learning when they are given opportunities to move around.

“Now, this very program is slated to be eliminated but those facts are all still true,” said Behrends-Cooke. “Activity improves retention and performance, and teaching kids about fitness, nutrition, and healthy habits at a young age will help them to live healthier, happier lives. The wellness program is greatly valued by parents, students, and teachers alike.”

There were also many statements read, written by parents who could not attend the meeting, such as one by Sue Clark, who wrote; “I would like to take a moment to express to you the importance of the wellness program here at Toffolon. This program teaches our children how to cooperate with each other, work together to solve problems, follow rules, and have fun. It also gives them a much needed break in their day; it’s a structured break that gives them a physical and fun way to destress. I believe that the things that the wellness program teaches our children creates a well balanced child.”

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for March 12, but there is a town budget meeting on Thursday, March 1, in the Council Chambers where Town Manager Lee and Superintendent Brummett will both be presenting.