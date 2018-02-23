Petit ready to seek 2nd term in state house

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

State Representative Dr. William Petit (R-22), representing Plainville and New Britain, has filed the necessary paperwork to run for reelection of his current seat in the upcoming state election. It would be his second term as a state representative if he were to win.

“I believe we have more work to do to set the budget on a better path with a longer term plan to pay our debts and provide appropriate services, especially for children, the elderly and the disabled,” said Petit. “I believe the House Republican caucus is well-suited to work as a team to not only implement necessary budgetary changes, but to create policies that will rebuild our state’s reputation as a place where job creators can thrive.”

Concerns regarding the state’s budget are high as officials attempt to address more than a $220 million deficit. Petit said Connecticut taxes remain high, partially due to a vast array of generous services.

“Some of those services could be delegated to private providers and nonprofit groups,” he said. “I don’t believe we have a revenue problem. Instead, we need to provide many services in a more efficient manner while privatizing some others. Those discussions, unfortunately, must occur in front of a painful backdrop.”

Petit said many poor decisions made years ago have saddled current lawmakers with fixed costs that have severely limited options for change. However, there are several responsibilities for many issues that he feels urgently require attention, for example, the opioid crisis, stimulation of new business and tourism, better education for children, and access to affordable health care for all.

“We really need to focus primarily on fiscal and quality of life issues before pursuing elective programs and projects,” he said. “We all need to try to work in the same direction if we are going to improve our state’s situation and our ability to live happy and productive lives here.”

Over the course of his current term, Petit said he has remained passionate about standing up for victims’ rights as well as serving as an advocate for veterans wading through government bureaucracy and struggling with challenging issues such as unemployment and homelessness.

Petit serves as a member of the Appropriations, Public Health, and Commerce Committees at the state level for the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions. Additionally, he has a hand in many organizations across the state, serving as a member of the Men Against Domestic Violence committee, chair of the State Medical Society’s Charitable Trust, member of the Connecticut Science Center’s Women in Science Steering Committee, member of the Health Affairs Board of Fellows for the Quinnipiac University Frank Netter School of Medicine, and chair of Hayley’s Hope and Michaela’s Miracle Memorial MS Fund.

He also created the Petit Family Foundation with help of friends and family, a 501c3 organization dedicated to maintaining the legacies of his wife and two daughters. In the past nine years, the foundation has granted over $2 million to individual organizations that espouse its mission.

When asked what the most fulfilling part of serving the 22nd district, Petit said, “Undoubtedly, it’s been meeting people. Particularly constituents and owners of businesses who need help working their way through challenging issues.”

“State government can be a tangled web, and if I can help people fight their way through it, it gives me a real satisfaction,” said Petit.