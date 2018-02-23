Police blotter for Feb. 24

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 9 to Wednesday, Feb. 14:

Jorrin L. Cruz, 21, of 781 Farmington Ave., Berlin, was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, reckless driving, and a control signal violation.

James L. Portee, 47, of 92 W. Main St., Unit 20, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with operating under suspension and unsafe tired. In two separate incidents, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Przemyslaw Kozikowska, 22, of 15 Caldwell Ct., Unit 1, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Joanberto Rivera, 18, of 69 Pleasant St., 3rd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of a protective order, second degree threatening, first degree criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Shawn A. Wright, 52, of 68 Cooke St., Unit 42, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Mary A. Ripley, 34, of 5 Elbow Lane, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with second degree harassment.

Valerie C. Checo, 53, of 15 Wildwood Ave., 3rd floor, Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Gary Lombardi, 51, of 65 East St., Unit 2, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with second degree criminal mischief.

Joel M. Sanchez, 20, of 36 Whiting St., Unit 16, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with violation of probation.

Maritza Sarabia, 27, of 94 Griswold St., first floor, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree criminal trespassing.

Glen Robinson, 53, of 327 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with two separate incidents of violating probation.

Rhiannon M. Daley, 38, of 71 Russell Ave., Unit A3, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.

Victoria A. Donovan, 18, of 871 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with interfering with an officer.

Isaiah B. Osorio, 19, of 80 Orrin Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with interfering with an officer, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and assault on an officer, fireman, or EMT.

Joseph L. Barbagallo, 27, of 466 East St., Unit 12, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.