Customer Service and Sales Certification Training Program offered by adult ed.

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education received a grant award distribution of $1,525 from the Plainville Community Fund II at the Main Street Community Foundation, to support a “Customer Service and Sales Certification Training Program.” This funding will make available 15 (needs-based) scholarships for Plainville residents. The program will prepare students to take the National Retail Federation Basic and Advanced Customer Service and Sales Certifications exams. This 48-hour course will be offered Friday evenings at Plainville High School and Saturdays at the Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville from March 23 until June 16, 2018.

To request a scholarship application, call Plainville Adult and Continuing Education before the March 9th registration deadline (860) 793-3209.