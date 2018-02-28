Grant applications sought for School Readiness spaces

The Plainville School Readiness Council is seeking proposals from Plainville pre-school providers wishing to apply for grant funded School Readiness spaces. Head Start-approved programs, NAEYC-accredited programs and programs not yet accredited may apply.

To receive a copy of the Request For Proposal, email Vicki Trzcinski at: trzcinskiv@plainvilleschools.org . Completed proposals with all accompanying documentation must be submitted both electronically and in hard copies to Mrs. Trzcinski no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6.