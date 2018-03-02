Seniors hear about opioid epidemic

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Senior Center hosted a public informational presentation on the rising opioid epidemic, featuring speakers Connecticut Clearinghouse/Wheeler Clinic associate director Cathy Sisco, local pharmacist and owner of Plainville Community Pharmacy Suruchi Patel, and Plainville Police Department detective Jamie Fenn.

Opioids include the illicit drug heroin as well as the licit prescription pain relievers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine. The state of Connecticut has seen a steep rise in accidental overdose deaths in the last several years.

According to reports shared by Sisco, in 2015, the state recorded 723 accidental overdose deaths. In 2016, that number climbed to 917. Data on deaths from the first six months of 2017 are starting to be released, and come in at 539 deaths. Of the 539 deaths, 90 percent involved opioids.

The addictive medication prescribed by doctors is often stronger than the individual perceives. Patients who are prescribed pain relievers are exposed to the potential of becoming dependent on the relief that the medication provides. They may take the medication at a faster rate than prescribed in order to feel better.

When the prescription runs out, the individual often times craves that relief and may experience withdrawals. Often times, with no medication left, they turn to street alternatives, heroin, and fentanyl.

“As we know, these prescriptions can be highly addictive. We need to be aware and sensitive of how opioids can have a negative impact in a very short period of time,” said Sisco. She noted that over-prescribing by physicians is a common instance.

Though many patients are prescribed pain medications and take them responsibly without issue, they can become a target for others who misuse them. Fenn urged seniors to lock up medications, and properly dispose of old or unneeded pills. Most police departments have a collection bin for locals to safely dispose of medications.

Fenn also encouraged seniors to keep an eye on anyone who enters their home as a measure of safety, including friends, family, and even service people like carpenters or plumbers.

Sisco encouraged seniors to have discussions with their physicians when being prescribed pain medications. “Always talk to them, ask questions, and see what your options are,” she said. “Be a proactive consumer of medications.”

Each speaker on the panel discussed the opioid overdose remedy, Naloxone, or Narcan. Every police car is equipped with Nalaxone and officers are trained and authorized to use it to revive someone in an opioid overdose. It comes in either intranasal or intramuscular form.

In an opioid overdose, the body experiences respiratory arrest and essentially forgets to breathe. Lack of oxygen can kill a person within one to three hours. When Naloxone is administered, it replaces the opioid in the brain receptor site so breathing can resume. It takes a few minutes to take effect.

“Ten years ago, this was a rare problem that we really didn’t work with very much,” said officer Fenn. “Today, people are dying right here in this town.”

Some indicators that a person may be abusing opioids is a change in behavior, increased seclusion, inability to hold a job or perform in school, and a lack of energy and passion. Fenn also said addicts are highly likely to steal and lie in order to get their hands on the drug.

While the three speakers presented different angles and information, all three stressed the importance of staying vigilant and being responsible with personal medications.