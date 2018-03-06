Chamber annual meeting, awards dinner set for April 24

The Plainville Chamber of Commerce will hold their 110th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner on Tuesday, April 24 at Nuchie’s Restaurant in Forestville, Conn.

The Chamber Awards honor those businesses and individuals whose actions create a positive impact upon the Plainville economic community.

The awards are as follows:

Business of the Year – Farmington Bank

Distinguished Women in Business Award – Jane Carney, Painting and Decorating, Inc. (PDI, Inc.)

Beautification Award – U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinnacle Rock

Distinguished Community Leadership Award – Shirley Osle, Assistant Town Manager

Non-Profit of the Year – Rotary Club of Plainville

Distinguished Family in Business Awards: Tabitha Wazorko Manafort, Principle, TWM Development and Quinn Wazorko Christopher, CEO, M&T Transmission.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available for the April 24 event through the Plainville Chamber of Commerce website. www.plainvillechamber.com. Contact info@plainvillechamber.com for additional information.