College Planning Night next Tuesday

The Plainville High School Counseling Department will host the annual College Planning Night on Tuesday, March 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Every student and their family is invited, but all juniors and their parents or guardians are strongly encouraged to attend this informational event. The event will feature the following professionals:

John F. Pearson, a financial advisor with Barnum Financial Group who will discuss strategies that will help parents and students minimize college cost.

Caroline McCall, an Admission Officer at the University of Connecticut who will talk about the four-year college application and admission process from the perspective of an admissions’ representative.

Allison McCarthy, associate director of admissions at Tunxis Community College who will inform the audience about the many programs and degrees available at Tunxis Community College. She will also discuss the college admission process at community colleges, including placement testing.

Kelly D. Pittman, transfer coordinator at Tunxis Community College who will speak about her role advising students who attend Tunxis Community College to complete general education courses with the intent to transfer to a four-year college. She will be informing the audience about the “Transfer Ticket Programs” opportunity that Tunxis Community College has to offer.

Furthermore, a panel of PHS alumni will share their experiences with and tips on the college search, application and financial aid.