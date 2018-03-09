Hot dogs, fresh off the grill, at new Frankie’s

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Frankie’s, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and Connecticut gem with locations around the state, fired up the grills and opened doors to the public at the new Plainville location last week.

New and returning customers filled the booths and tables around the restaurant. Lines at the service counter formed quickly and remained extended to the doorway.

“I’ve been dying of anticipation for this location to open,” said Bristol resident Jackie Charest. The Frankie’s of Bristol location closed last November to renovate the former Grumpy’s Pub and Grub location and reopen in Plainville.

“It was worth the wait. This is really good stuff,” said Charest.

The unique menu features a variety of hot dogs with inspirations from around the world. There is a Portuguese with mushrooms and onions, French with hot cheddar cheese, Irish with bacon, Wisconsin with American cheese and many others.

Frankie’s also serves burgers and sandwiches, fried and grilled seafood, chicken dishes, Philly cheese steak and even a veggie burger. They offer a collection of sides like fried broccoli, curly fries, jalapeno poppers and fried cheese cubes.

“Everything is so good,” said Bristol resident Stephen White. “There aren’t a lot of places around like this.”

Frankie’s has a long history spanning back to 1933 during the depression. Founder Frank Caiazzo was working as a barber in Waterbury when he was inspired by a small hot dog stand down the road. Each winter, the stand’s operator would close up shop and head to Florida. Caiazzo wanted to do it year-round.

Caiazzo teamed up with his brother Paul, and with some financial assistance from his father, they bought a space and built a hot dog stand. Soon they came up with the footlong hot dog, and became known in the community.

Frankie’s of Plainville is located at 177 East St., across from the Plainville Senior Center. Starting April 1, the location will open a walk-up service window and patio area. For more information, visit their website at www.frankieshotdogs.com or find them on Facebook.