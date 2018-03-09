Police blotter for March 9

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 23 to Friday, March 2:

Randell E. Bevans, 23, of 12 Mohawk Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with second degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit second degree assault, and second degree breach of peace.

Adam Kosiorek, 39, of 176 Berlin Ave., Unit 71, Southington, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling unreasonably fast.

Efrain Melendez, 39, of 82 Woodward Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, making an improper turn, and drinking while driving.

Lena P. Romanelli, 51, of 365 Valley View Rd. North, Thomaston, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and improper use of high beams.

Mark A. Potvin, 27, of 15 Covington St., Unit 219, New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with second degree strangulation, second degree reckless endangerment, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Patrick L. Salsbury, 44, of 19 Brandegee Ln., Kensington, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with violation of probation.

James F. Poland, 55, of no certain address, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with two incidents of first degree failure to appear and two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Richard J. Adamson, 65, of 32 Meriline Ave., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Sherri M. Woodin, 47, of 101 Oak Hill Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with two incidents of sixth degree larceny.

Antoinette A. Rogers, 40, of 6 Rosemont Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and traveling unreasonably fast.

Scott W. Adamson, 59, of 34 Meriline Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Rafael Gomez-Rodriguez, 39, of 4 Plum Tree Rd., Plainville, was arrested on March 1 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Juan Mena, 71, of 22 Lincoln St., Unit 20, New Britain, was arrested on March 1 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to give a proper signal.

Karmen R. Huerta, 20, of 147 Thorniley St., New Britain, was arrested on March 2 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Angel R. Alvarez-Correa, 30, of 75 Grove St., 3rd floor, New Britain, was arrested on March 2 and charged with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.