Health listings, starting March 16

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

OTHER

PROBLEM GAMBLING AWARENESS. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free screenings and information. Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. (860) 773-1506.

BRISTOL

NATUROPATHIC APPROACH TO MANAGING CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE. Presented by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 10:30 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave, Bristol. Space is limited. Reservations required. Call Bristol Senior Center, (860) 584-7895.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

BRISTOL

BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. 1-800-REDCROSS. www.RedCrossBlood.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.