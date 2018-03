WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

PLAINVILLE

THE CONNECTICUT STATE BUTTON SOCIETY. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A button program on “Buttons: A Fashion History” will be presented by George and Gretchen Gauthier at 1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Route 10, Plainville. Coffee and desert served. Walk-ins welcome. www.Connecticutstatebuttonsociety.org