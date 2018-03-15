New Britain Bees announce promotional schedule

The New Britain Bees have announced their 2018 Promotional Schedule. The fun-filled entertainment begins on Friday, May 4 and continues throughout the season. The best way to ensure that you get the best seat in the house for our great promotions is to purchase season tickets or a mini-plan. Check out all of the plans the Bees are offering this season by CLICKING HERE. Single game tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 24 at 10:00 am at the Bees Ticket Office at New Britain Stadium, as well as online at www.nbbees.com.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by 13 fireworks shows, exclusive giveaways, and theme nights that are sure to attract a wide variety of fans to New Britain Stadium, plus a special Battle of the Sexes event that will have the Bees square off against the Stratford Brakettes in a fast-pitch softball game. There will also be a special promotion for each day of the week.

On Dollar Mondays, the Bees will offer $1 Field Box Tickets and $1 Martin Rosol Hot Dogs to all guests. Tuesdays will be Two-fer Tuesday, where fans have the opportunity to buy one ticket, and get one free when purchasing online, over the phone, or at the Bees Ticket Office (excluding July 31). On Kids Meal Deal Wednesday, kids ages 12 & under can enjoy a hot dog, chips, and soda/water for just $2 (excluding May 9, May 16, and July 25). Every Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday will feature exclusive domestic beer specials, and be sure to enjoy $5 Fat Tire drafts on Fat Tire Fridays! There’s no better way to spend your Fireworks Saturdays, by Schaller Auto Group & Coors Light than with the Bees, when fans will be treated to spectacular fireworks extravaganzas every Saturday. $5 Coors Light Drafts will also be available at every concession stand. Sundays will be YMCA Family Fun Days at New Britain Stadium. Prior to the game, fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with the Bees, and after the game, kids can take the field and run the bases. Everyone will also have the chance to purchase a YMCA Family 4-Pack for $44, which includes 4 Field Box tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips, and 4 sodas/waters.

“The Bees are beyond excited for the 2018 season, and we wanted to make this year’s promotional schedule our best one yet,” says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. “Our staff has worked tirelessly throughout the offseason to ensure that it offers something for everyone.”

CLICK HERE to view the full 2018 Bees Promotional Schedule!

Highlighted Promotions:

Friday, May 4 – Opening Day / Star Wars Night / Mayor Erin Stewart Birthday Celebrations / Giveaway: Mayor Erin Stewart Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans) / Giveaway Magnet Schedule, by ACES (first 1,000 fans) / Kevin Adorno Foundation Bike Giveaway

Saturday, May 5 – Fireworks / Cinco De Mayo Fiesta / Stanley 175th Celebration / Giveaway: Tape Measures, by Stanley (first 175 fans)

Sunday, May 6 – Giveaway: Team Poster, by Image Ink (first 1,000 fans)

Wednesday, May 9 – School Day Game, by Whitson’s Catering

Thursday, May 10 – Teacher Appreciation Night

Wednesday, May 16 – School Day Game

Friday, May 18 – MS Awareness Night

Saturday, May 19 – Fireworks / Puerto Rican Heritage & Hurricane Maria Relief Night / Bluefish Night / Giveaway: Tape Measures, by Stanley (first 175 fans)

Friday, May 25 – Bark in the Park

Saturday, May 26 – Fireworks / Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, June 9 – Fireworks / First Responders Night

Sunday, June 10 – Senior Day

Friday, June 22 – LGBeeT Night

Saturday, June 23 – Fireworks / Scout Night / New Britain Baseball Throwback Night

Saturday, June 30 – Fireworks / Faith & Family Night

Sunday, July 1 – Canada Day

Tuesday, July 3 – Fireworks / Independence Eve Celebrations

Wednesday, July 4 – FREE-dom Day (free admission for everyone) / City of New Britain Day

Saturday, July 14 – Fireworks / Christmas in July / Best Wings in CT Night / Giveaway: Tape Measures, by Stanley (first 175 fans)

Sunday, July 15 – Battles of the Sexes / Softball Day

Saturday, July 21 – Fireworks / Latin Heritage Night / Giveaway: Team Posters (first 1,000 fans)

Wednesday, July 25 – Camp Day Game

Tuesday, July 31 – Camp Day Game

Saturday, August 11 – Fireworks / Polish Heritage Night / Giveaway: TBD, by Martin Rosol (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, August 12 – Bark in the Park

Friday, August 17 – Red Cross Blood Drive Donation

Saturday, August 18 – Fireworks / Sting’s Birthday Bash / Kids Club Day / Giveaway: Tape Measures, by Stanley (first 175 fans)

Saturday, September 1 – Fireworks / Cancer Awareness Night / Giveaway: TBD, by YMCA (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, September 8 – Fireworks / ComiCONN Night, by Alternate Universe & Traynor Collision Center / Giveaway: Tape Measure, by Stanley (first 175 fans)

Wednesday, September 12 – Fan Appreciation Day

Stay tuned to www.nbbees.com as well as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for announcements about other special events to take place throughout the season.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Saturday, March 24 at 10:00 am at the Bees Ticket Office at New Britain Stadium, as well as online at www.nbbees.com. On non-game days, the Ticket Office will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and closed on weekends. On game days, the Ticket Office will be open from 9:00 am until the end of the game on weekdays, and on Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 10:00am until the end of the game. The Ticket Office can also be reached at (860) 826-BEES or tickets@nbbees.com.