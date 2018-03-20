Indulge in ‘Sweet Affair’ Friday, help senior class

A “Sweet Affair” Dessert Showcase fundraiser for Plainville High School Class of 2018 will be held Friday, March 23, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at PHS, 47 Robert Holcomb Way. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and include samplings of desserts from area businesses such as Bolo Bakery & Cafe, JV’s Taproom, J. Timothy’s, Aqua Turf Club, Kenzie Kakes, Rita’s of Farmington, and more.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Wendy at (860)919-6225.

Tickets also may be purchased at the door.