The Middle School of Plainville’s Student Council will be hosting a collection for the Plainville Community Food Pantry called ‘“Food Hunt for Hunger’ on Friday, March 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Walmart in Bristol. If you can’t make it to the drive, any donations, including monetary ones, can be sent in or dropped off in the main office at the Middle School of Plainville, 150 Northwest Drive, by Thursday, March 29.