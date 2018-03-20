Rotary Penny Sale coming April 7

The Rotary Club of Plainville has announced its 44thAnnual Penny Sale will be held at Plainville High School on Saturday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Penny Sale has been the Rotary Club’s signature fundraising event for more than four decades. Participants have the opportunity to win numerous prizes throughout the evening. A single dollar buys a ticket, which provides 100 chances to win the 100 prizes drawn during one of the night’s sale events. Hence, the name “Penny Sale.” There are three separate sales events conducted during the Penny Sale, and more than 300 items are given away.

Additionally, there are special raffles and door prizes, which in years past have included reclining chairs, tablet computers, and flat screen HD TVs.

“We hope to see everyone at this year’s Penny Sale,” said Gregg Karal, president of the Rotary Club of Plainville in a press release. “There are contests and drawings for the entire family – kids as well as adults. Join us on Saturday, April 7, and I promise you will enjoy a fun-filled evening.”

Items for the Penny Sale are donated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. Much of the money raised goes toward college scholarships for deserving high school graduates. In addition, proceeds from the Penny Sale have also benefited various local non-profits, such as the Plainville Community Food Pantry and Fuel Bank, PARC, the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, and YMCA summer camps.

“The Plainville Rotary Club appreciates all the donations and help that we receive every year for the Penny Sale,” added Karal in a press release. “Please join us on the 7th to win some prizes and help support some important local organizations and causes.”