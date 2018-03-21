Names added to vets’ memorial wall

The following names have recently been added to the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall.

SK3 Frank “Buzzy” Cavaliere – U.S. Navy

MM2 Salvatore A. Castiola – U.S. Navy

The Memorial Wall is located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center adjacent to the Town Clerk’s Office. Visitors may view the wall during normal business hours.

If you are interested in adding a veteran’s name to the wall, applications are located in the Municipal Center, Senior Center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.