United Way holds annual Community Builders’ Reception April 5

The United Way of West Central Connecticut, serving the communities of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth and Terryville, will hold its 16th Annual Community Builders’ Reception on Thursday, April 5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bristol. The event recognizes and honors those who share their time and resources with the United Way to advance the common good by creating lasting changes to improve lives in our communities.

This year’s theme, “Let’s Talk United”, will showcase our honorees and community members explaining why they are involved with United Way and how it positively impacts their lives. This evening is designed to honor United Way supporters who Live United by giving, advocating and volunteering.

This year, United Way has created several new awards, including the “Youth Live United Award”. The Youth Live United Award recognizes middle and high school students with a connection to United Way who have given back to their community through volunteerism. One youth from each of United Way of West Central Connecticut’s communities was selected to win their community’s award: Dominic Caves – Bristol; Isaac Baek – Burlington; Madison Foley – Plainville; and Madison Maske – Plymouth.

These youths serve as their community’s official nominee for the West Central CT Youth Live United Award.

The winner will be announced live at the event.

The following awards will be also presented that evening: Change Maker Award – Town of Plainville; Collaborative Excellence Award – 2-1-1; Rising Star Award – Young Professionals for United Way / PYVOT Merger; and Spirit of Caring Award – Dr. Susan Moreau, Superintendent of Bristol Public Schools.

Tickets are available for this event until Tuesday, April 3 for only $50 per person.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the Community Builders’ Reception, contact Kimberly Carmelich at United Way of West Central Connecticut at (860) 582-9559 X 407 or kcarmelich@uwwestcentralct.org.