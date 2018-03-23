Police blotter for March 23

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, March 9 to Thursday, March 15:

Vicki M. Kelly, 44, of 140 W. Main St., was arrested on March 9 and charged with two counts of third degree identity theft, two counts of sixth degree larceny, two counts of criminal impersonation, and credit card theft.

Samantha A. Zaleski, 18, of 18 Black Birch Rd., Plainville, was arrested on March 9 and charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree stalking, second degree harassment, second degree breach of peace, and making a restricted turn.

Tatiana U. McCoy, 34, of 57 Basswood St., Plainville, was arrested on March 11 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Samuel J. Johnson, 35, of 407 West St., Bristol, was arrested on March 12 and charged with operating under suspension and traveling unreasonably fast.

Scott A. Wentworth, 48, of 20 Broad St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on March 13 and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

Anthony S. Larosa, 47, of 17 Hough St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on March 13 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Jean C. Ramos, 30, of 661 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested on March 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

John S. Mitchell, 57, of 1 Pomeroy Place, Middletown, was arrested on March 15 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Timothy V. Cunha, 54, of 30 Diamond Ave., Unit 12, Plainville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Billie V. Klesitz, 56, of 99 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.