Sport Week in Review for March 23

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Boys Basketball

THIS PAST WEEK:

Division IV Tournament

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 12

#1 Northwestern 58, #8 Lewis Mills 35 (at Northwestern); #5 Kolbe Cathedral 67, #13 Valley Regional 59 (at Notre Dame of Fairfield); #26 Rocky Hill 70, #2 St. Bernard 67 (OT) (at St. Bernard); #3 Wilcox Tech 70, #6 SMSA 67 (at Platt).

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 14

#5 Kolbe Cathedral 65, #1 Northwestern 51 (at Kennedy); #26 Rocky Hill 66, #3 Wilcox Tech 51 (at Wilby).

Final

Sunday, March 18

At Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

#5 Kolbe Cathedral 55, #26 Rocky Hill 40.

UP NEXT—Done for season.

REGULAR SEASON:

Records—Overall: 1-19 (.050), Home: 1-10, Away: 0-9, CCC South Region: 0-8, CCC South Patriot Division: 0-4.

Rankings—Division IV: 40th/41, CCC: 31st/31, CCC South Patriot Division: 3rd/3.

Division IV Tournament (40% win percentage or better/8 wins)—Eliminated from qualifying 2/1 vs. Middletown.

Largest Win—69-36 vs. Haddam-Killingworth***, 12/28.

Largest Losses—61-19 at Manchester, 1/16; 65-23 at Conard, 1/22.

Points For/Against—870/1,173.

Streak—Lost 17.

CCC South Patriot Champion—Bristol Central (16-4, 8-1).

CCC South Patriot Runner-Up—Bristol Eastern (7-13, 4-5).

CCC South Colonial Champion—Middletown (11-9, 9-0).

CCC South Colonial Runner-Up—Berlin (8-12, 5-5).

Girls Basketball

THIS PAST WEEK:

Class M Tournament

Final

Saturday, March 17

At Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

#2 East Haven 49, #20 Career Magnet 47.

Defending Champion—New Fairfield.

UP NEXT—Done for season.

REGULAR SEASON:

Records—Overall: 11-9 (.550), Home: 9-2, Away: 2-7, CCC South Region: 4-4, CCC South Patriot Division: 3-1.

Rankings—Class M: 24th/44, CCC: 16th/31, CCC South Patriot Division: 1st/3.

Class M Tournament (40% win percentage or better/8 wins)—Qualified 1/16 vs. South Windsor.

Largest Wins—74-32 vs. Bulkeley, 12/27; 67-25 vs. NW Catholic, 1/22.

Largest Loss—82-41 at Hall, 2/6.

Points For/Against—1,023/913.

Streak—Won 2.

CCC South Patriot Champion—Plainville (11-9, 4-4).

CCC South Patriot Runner-Up—Bristol Eastern (7-13, 4-5).

CCC South Colonial Champion—Middletown (12-8, 8-2).

CCC South Colonial Runner-Up—Platt (12-8, 7-3).

Boys Ice Hockey

THIS PAST WEEK:

Division III Tournament

Semifinals

Thursday, March 15

At Ingalls Rink, New Haven

#5 Eastern CT Eagles 8, #1 Staples 6; #3 Tri-Town 5, #2 Enfield-East Granby-Stafford 2.

Final

Saturday, March 17

At Ingalls Rink, New Haven

#5 Eastern CT Eagles 7, #3 Tri-Town 3.

Defending Champion—Woodstock Academy.

UP NEXT—Done for season.

REGULAR SEASON:

Records—Overall: 12-7-1 (.625), Home: 8-2-1, Away: 4-5, Division I: 0-0, Division II: 2-2-1, Division III: 10-5, CCC South Division: 4-5-1.

Rankings—Division III: 6th/19, CCC South Division: 5th/6.

Division III Tournament (40% win percentage or better/8 wins)—Qualified 2/8 vs. EO Smith-Tolland.

Largest Win—10-2 vs. Eastern CT Eagles***, 2/24.

Largest Loss—4-1 vs. Enfield-East Granby-Stafford*, 12/27.

Goals For/Against—71/39.

Streak—Won 1.

CCC South Champion—Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (12-7-1, 8-2).

CCC South Runner-Up—Hall-Southington (11-7-2, 6-3-1).

CCC North Champion—Farmington Valley (17-2-1, 11-1).

CCC North Runners-Up—Conard (11-8-1, 8-4)/NW Catholic (11-8-1, 8-4).

Boys Swimming & Diving

THIS PAST WEEK:

Connecticut State Open Championship

Thursday, March 15 (diving)-Saturday, March 17 (swimming)

At Bulkeley High School, Hartford (diving)/Payne Whitney Gymnasium, New Haven (swimming)

TEAM RESULTS—1, Greenwich, 487.5; 2, Fairfield Prep, 457; 3, Staples, 408; 4, Ridgefield, 373; 5, Pomperaug, 302.5; 6, Darien, 281; 7, New Canaan, 264; 8, Glastonbury, 262; 9, Amity Regional, 258; 10, Weston, 225; 11, Holy Cross, 218; 12, Cheshire, 141; 13, Norwalk-McMahon, 125; 14, Westhill-Stamford, 116; 15, South Windsor, 113; 16, Daniel Hand-Madison, 110; 17, Wethersfield, 101; 18, Newtown, 99; 19, Seymour, 97; 20, Fitch-Stonington, 84; 21, Conard, 69; 22 (tie), Haddam-Killingworth, Southington, 68; 24, Notre Dame of West Haven, 66; 25, Xavier, 52; 26 (tie), Avon, Hall, 50; 28, Brookfield, 40; 29, Hamden, 38; 30, Sheehan, 30; 31, Berlin, 28; 32, Granby Memorial, 27; 33, Bethel, 22; 34, Immaculate, 20; 35, Naugatuck, 15; 36 (tie), Wilton, Manchester, Joel Barlow, 14; 39, Shelton, 13; 40 (tie), Sacred Heart, Suffield-East Windsor, 12; 42, Newington, 11; 43 (tie), North Haven, Simsbury, 6; 45, Masuk, 5; 46, New Fairfield, 3; 47, Kaynor Tech, 2; 48, Foran, 1.

Defending Champion—Greenwich.

UP NEXT—Done for season.

REGULAR SEASON:

Records—Overall: 4-8-1 (.346), Home: 4-2-1, Away: 0-6, CCC South Division: 1-3-1.

Largest Win—89-42 vs. Hartford Public, 1/11.

Largest Loss—99-77 at Windsor, 2/9.

Points For/Against—1,115/1,130.

Streak—Lost 1.

*Same division as Plainville.

**Same region as Plainville.

***Nonconference opponents.

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.