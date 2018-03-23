Students stage walk-out; reporters barred

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

A month after the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, schools across the country held a 17 minute walk-out to show support for Parkland, and to encourage legislators to address the often controversial gun laws.

On Monday, March 12, Plainville High School Principal, Roberto Medic, and Assistant Principals, Carl Johnson and Jonathan Coe, sent out a letter to parents and community members that read, “Several students at PHS have felt compelled to join this national movement and organize themselves to stand in solidarity with other students across the country. The student-organizers have made us aware that on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, they have invited any current Plainville High School student who wishes to come together to show their support for this national movement to take part in a 17 minute ‘walk-in.’”

Upon arriving at PHS at 9:30 a.m. on March 14, two Plainville police officers also arrived, saying that press was not allowed to be on school property for the day, but press was more than welcome to wait across the street. A secretary in the front office came to the door, saying that press was not allowed in, but that press would be more than welcome to contact Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett.

Medic came out to welcome the police officers and said press would not be allowed to enter the building, but was more than welcome to wait across the street, and that Dr. Brummett would be holding a press conference to address the walk-in.

Board of Education member Kathy Wells, arrived around the same time and was allowed inside. Wells mentioned she had been told there was a place of BOE members to wait during the duration of the walk-out event.

After, a call was made to Brummett’s office. Secretary Joan Calistro said this was the first she was hearing about a press conference, but she would speak to Brummett and return a call to The Observer call. The call was not returned, but a meeting with Brummett was already scheduled for later in the week to discuss another topic.

The fourth paragraph of the letter sent out by Medic’s office reads “In order to ensure this is a safe moment for all students, we will be limiting access to PHS from 10 to 10:17 a.m. to students, and school/district personnel. We ask that parents and community members who stand in support, or opposition to this event not come to Plainville High School. Frankly, our campus cannot accommodate those wishing to attend this event.”

During the Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 12, one of the designated student leaders of the event, Nicholas Costantini, shared why it was important for him to be a part of this movement.

“We are holding this walk-out in accordance, and in unity, with thousands of other kids across the country for two distinct reasons,” said Costantini. “The first is to stand in unity and pay our respect to the people of Parkland, Florida, and the families, the students, the educators, of Stoneman Douglas High School, and all other victims of school shootings that have taken place. Our second reason, is to stand in unity with students and educators across the country as we demand lawmakers to begin taking action on common sense legislation, that ensures that our schools can still be safe. And this is much more than a gun control issue.”

Office of U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) sent a press release on March 14, that read, “I want to thank all the students and faculty members in Connecticut and across the country who made the decision to participate in the National School Walkout today… Our grief for them will never end. But the truth is, this epidemic doesn’t take a day off. While the mass shootings get the national attention, every day, 80 to 90 people in this country die from a gunshot wound. This catastrophic rate of violence happens because of the government’s inaction, and so today cannot just be a moment of remembrance – it needs to be a moment of action.”

Upon meeting with Brummett on Friday, March 16, she said the event was very orderly and the students that attended were very respectful of their peers that spoke. Brummett also sent us a copy of the announcement that went out to Plainville parents after the walkout.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to commend out PHS students, faculty, and administration for their respectful handling of today’s ‘Walk In.’ The event went exceptionally well with all approximately 200 students who participated, conducting themselves in a very mature and appropriate fashion. The Plainville Police Department was on campus during the event and were also very impressed with our students. The event lasted less than 20 minutes. Students who did not participate followed their normal class schedule.”

Brummett said four students spoke during the event, including Costantini, who Brummett considered the event organizer.

“Great kid, he’s a senior, he also, I would say, was the lead organizer,” said Brummett. “He gave a truly amazing speech.”

While impressed by Costantini’s ability to garner silence and respect from his peers, Brummett said that she was impressed by all who spoke, and the passion that these students shared.

“What I took away from all of the kids that spoke that day was, their real key issue was ‘We don’t want any more school shootings, we shouldn’t have to worry about coming to school and worrying about our safety’,” said Brummett. “And, I think Parkland, maybe because it happened in a high school, maybe because students are now seeing these increasing in frequency unfortunately, that a lot of high school kids said “You know what? We’re not going to take this anymore. This is unacceptable.””

Brummett explained that the students chose to remain inside, holding a walk-in rather than a walk-out. She explained that press was not allowed to be present during the event as a matter of safety. And, at the Middle School of Plainville, less than 12 students walked out of one class. Brummett’s letter to parents said, “They were not organized and after a short period of time, went back to class.”

