Plainville attorney is new vice chair of foundation

Hospital for Special Care President and Chief Executive Officer Lynn Ricci is the new board chair of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain and will serve in that capacity for the next two years in succession of retired Hospital of Central Connecticut President and CEO Laurence Tanner.

Ricci’s election comes following her service for the past two years as the foundation’s vice chair. Succeeding Ricci as vice chair is Plainville attorney Paul Zagorsky, while joining the board for the first time is Kensington’s Ed Kindelan.

“The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain plays a vital role not only providing financial support of community causes and organizations serving Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington, but also as a leader in helping our communities shape their futures,” Ricci said reported a press release from the foundation. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and CFGNB staff to continue making a difference in the communities we serve.”

Zagorsky, who joined the foundation board in 2012 and is now in line to succeed Ricci as board chair in 2020, is a partner in the Plainville law firm of Zagorsky, Zagorsky & Galske, P.C. He is active in the community and a co-founder of New Britain’s Hoops for the Homeless charity event.