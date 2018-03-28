Plainville resident arrested for providing drugs that killed his girlfriend

Police arrested a Plainville resident for providing the drugs that killed his girlfriend last November.

On March 27, Police arrested Scott Ludwin, 39, without incident at his home and charged him with second degree manslaughter and illegal distribution of fentanyl.

On Nov. 8, police explained 25-year-old Monique Poulin was found deceased in her apartment at 126 New Britain Ave. in Plainville. Evidence at the scene indicated her death was possibly drug-related. The Chief Medical Examiner later ruled her manner of death as an accident and the cause as acute toxicity from fentanyl and alcohol.

From evidence gathered during the investigation including electronic records, police said investigators determined Poulin’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Plainville resident Scott Ludwin, was the person that supplied her with the fentanyl that she later consumed and fatally overdosed on.

Ludwin was being held on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on March 28.