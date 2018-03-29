Health listings, starting March 30

FRIDAY, MARCH 30
BRISTOL
BLOOD DRIVE. 12 to 5 p.m. Healthtrax, 842, Clark Ave., Bristol. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.
SATURDAY, MARCH 31
PLAINVILLE
BLOOD DRIVE. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lowe’s, 246 New Britain Ave., Plainville. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.
APRIL 3-MAY 20
BRISTOL
ZUMBA CLASSES. 9:30 to10:30 a.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $10 per class.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4
PLAINVILLE
‘LET’S GET HEALTHY.’ 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Healthy Plainville Coalition. Showcases the many resources, programs, and businesses that provide active programs for children. Many local restaurants will provide samples of healthy foods that they have created and give out recipes. State Rep. William Petit will speak. Middle School of Plainville, Northwest Drive, Plainville.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4
SOUTHINGTON
BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. Falcon Club, 33 Knowles Ave., Southington. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
BRISTOL
BLOOD DRIVE. 1 to 6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767.
ONGOING
SOUTHINGTON
FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.